China assures Russia to maintain 'firm support' on mutual 'core interests'

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets with China´s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 24, 2023. — AFP

Recently, China and Russia have "ramped up" economic and diplomatic cooperation, especially after Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine although Beijing has insisted that it stands neutral in that conflict, according to media reports.

Mishustin´s trip this week is termed as "the highest-level visit" by a Russian official to China since last year´s invasion of Ukraine.

During their talks, Xi assured Mishustin that both countries would maintain "firm support on issues concerning each other´s core interests and strengthen collaboration in multilateral arenas." said a readout by the official Xinhua news agency.

The readout continued to say: "Xi said that China and Russia should push cooperation in various fields to a higher level and raise the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation."

Following a grand welcoming ceremony outside Beijing´s Great Hall of the People, Mishustin while meeting Premier Li Qiang, said: "Relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high level."

"They are characterised by mutual respect of each other´s interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence in the international arena and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the collective West," he said.

The meeting between the ministers from the two countries resulted in the signing of "a series of agreements after the talks on service trade cooperation and sports, as well as on patents and Russian millet exports to China." the report said.

Furthermore, Mishustin is also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who handles energy policy.

Analysts said that between the two countries' relationship, "China holds the upper hand", and its "sway" is growing as Moscow´s remains internationally isolated.

Previously, during their summit in Moscow in March, Xi invited Vladimir Putin to Beijing.