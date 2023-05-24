Insiders break silence on Meghan Markle’s emotional state after NYC car chase’

Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling to deal with the reaction their NYC car chase admissions received.



Insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction behind the scenes has been brought to light by sources close to the couple.

The reactions are inference to the New York City car chase, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branded “near catastrophic”.

The insider in question made their revelations to Us Weekly and even went as far as to say, “They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line.”

Despite the backlash their revelations received, the couple have also refused to ‘back down’ and not talk about the incident because ‘that’s just not going to happen’.

The source was also quoted saying, “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen.”

“[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

These revelations have come shortly after publicist Ashley Hansen rushed to the couple’s defense and told Page Six, “Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt” because “quite frankly I think that’s abhorrent.”