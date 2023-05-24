Meghan Markle, Prince Harry demanding ‘a lot of time and energy’ with car chase

Experts believe believing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s admissions about the NYC car chase ‘has massive consequences’.

These accusations and claims have been issued by royal contributor Jim Geraghty issued these claims.

He weighed in on all his accusations and observations alongside the National Review.



These admissions and accusations have been shared with the National Review.

He started everything off by bashing the couple’s bid to “offer a wild and implausible exaggeration to the public in a bid for sympathy and attention”.

In Mr Geraghty’s eyes, “the consequence is that the more time and energy we spend thinking about and discussing fake problems that are the subject of lies, the less time we spend thinking about and discussing and trying to solve real problems.”

“And as I am probably too fond of reminding people, the world has real problems,” he also added.

“The NYPD, for example, has a full plate of real crimes to deal with that don’t involve a vague feeling of menace generated by someone who wants to take a picture of a celebrity.”

Plus, at the end of the day, it’s important to remember that “there are a lot of people in New York City who have intense feelings of menace and who don’t have four sport-utility vehicles’ worth of personal security guards.”