Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly working on new Netflix movie about royal life

After their docu-series on Netflix, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now in talks to release a new feature-length film based on royal life.



The Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on a new project part of their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, and it involves a feature-length movie where the couple will recount their experience of living inside the Palace.



The upcoming venture is seemingly inspired from Scoop, the forthcoming movie starring Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson about Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.

An insider shared to Closer Magazine that the Sussexes will “wait and see” what the reception to the new film is, but think they have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace.”

Moreover, the streaming giant are not interested in documentaries or children’s TV shows from the couple but want more “juicy stuff” about their royal lives.

“There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book [Spare],” the insider shared.

Furthermore, the source added that the couple is “obviously happy” with their paycheque from Netflix for the documentary and are “keen” to work with the streaming giant again.

“There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting,” the insider said.

“Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to tread more carefully—but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story.”