Kate Middleton looks island goddess in throwback photos

In throwback photos, taken during Kate Middleton and Prince William's Solomon Islands tour in 2012, the Princess looks total island goddess in a strapless tiered dress.

Kate (then the Duchess of Cambridge) visited the Cultural Village in the Solomon Islands, during the nine-day royal tour of the Far East and South Pacific in honour of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

William and his wife wore traditional island clothing as they appeared on beach, while Kate's fuschia pink beach dress, which was teamed with heeled espadrilles, perfectly highlighted her natural beauty.

Kate, who's loved for her amazing fashion sense and style, looked out of this world as she completed her beach-babe aesthetic by slipping into raffia-wedged espadrilles and letting her brown locks fall down to her shoulders in natural, mermaid-like waves.

William, in the photo from the couple's sun-soaked tour, can be seen in his usual suave shirts and suit trousers for an ocean-blue printed shirt.