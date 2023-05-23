Sanya Malhotra opens up about disturbing harassment incidents: ‘nobody helped me’

Actress Sanya Malhotra recalls getting harassed on Delhi metro

Bollywood star Sanya Malhotra has spoken out about experiencing multiple incidents of harassment in public places and has expressed her disappointment that bystanders did not offer any help.

During an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress from the film HIT recounted an incident in which she was harassed by a group of men in a metro as she was returning home from college in Delhi. She mentioned that she was alone and felt powerless to take any action, as the men began teasing and touching her.

Saniya added that she was surprised that no one in the metro helped her. Continuing with the horrifying memory, she said, “Then I got out of Rajiv Chowk and they all started following me. They were all tall, muscular men.”

“Thank god for the crowd at that station, I rushed to the washroom and called my father. I asked him to come and pick me up,”

The actress then recalled another incident that had happened in Mumbai. This was after she had gained fame in the industry.

She said that a fan came to take a selfie with her and touched her inappropriately, “I was like, ‘What the hell?’ But again, the photographers didn’t help me. I was so angry, I called him back and told him, ‘You did wrong’”.

Sanya was most recently seen in Netflix’s Kathal, where she played a cop who gets tasked with investigating the disappearance of two jackfruits from a politician’s garden.