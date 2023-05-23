Aubrey Plaza breaks her silence on famous ‘deadpan’ persona

Aubrey Plaza has recently broken her silence on famous “deadpan persona” in a magazine interview.



Speaking to Vanity Fair for June 2023 cover, the Parks and Recreation star revealed, “I prefer to be a character.”

“'I mean, that’s literally what I am doing,” said the 38-year-old.

Sharing details about her stoic appearance during press meetup, the actress remarked, “I think it all just stems from — I’m scared.”

Aubrey is reportedly known for her “dry sense of humour” as she explained, “The deadpan thing wasn't, like, my thing. I could do it, but it wasn't like, ‘There goes the deadpan girl’.”

The actress continued, “I like to think that I'm such a good actor that people just thought that was literally me.”

“You can see all the colours of my psychological state on display in any of these interviews,' mentioned Aubrey.

Elaborating on her interview experience, the actress admitted, “It's a struggle for me every time. It's a struggle to not quote-unquote and give people what they want, which is I don’t even know what they want.”

Elsewhere in the interview Aubrey addressed Latina representation in the entertainment industry.

“Sofia Vergara is not the only one, there’s other ones! A lot of the characters I play, even with White Lotus, it’s important to normalise that there’s all kinds of different Latina people,” added the actress.