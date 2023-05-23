Angela Kelly says she feels ‘disrespected’ amid signing King Charles’ ‘gagging order’

Late Queen Elizabeth’s royal dresser, Angela Kelly, seemingly took a swipe at King Charles after reports emerged of a secret agreement.



According to DailyMail, Kelly was in high spirits today as she continued packing up her belongings from Windsor home for a new life in the North, as a truck pulled up outside.

The former royal aide had resided in that home during the two decades of service. She leaving her riverside home to move to the Peak District where the King Charles has gifted her a new home to honour his late mother’s promise.

However, that home reportedly came with a price. Kelly posted a series of stories on Instagram in an apparent swipe at someone she claims to have been “ungrateful.”

One of the IG stories featured the lyrics from the song Broken Angel by Iranian-Swedish singer Arash, which features the words, “You are the one. I miss you so much. Now you’re gone.”

In another story, she wrote, “No matter how kind and generous you are, you’ll never satisfy an ungrateful person. Learning how to remain calm when you’re disrespected is a superpower.”

The Stories came after the monarch reportedly took measures to stop revealing more royal secrets for monetary gains.

Kelly, who already published two books about her life in royal circles, has been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement effectively preventing her from revealing any further secrets from within The Firm.

According to DailyMail, a well-placed source in the palace has dubbed the new deal as a “gagging order” which would make earnings based on public revelations about the Royal family very difficult.

The news comes after Charles showed concerns over Kelly’s updated version of her second book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, disclosed details deemed too intimate for public knowledge.

As for her new home, it’s understood the property will be returned to the Crown when she dies.