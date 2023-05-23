Prince Harry advised to ‘film himself bickering’ with Meghan to stay relevant

Prince Harry has been told to film himself bickering with wife Meghan Markle if he wants to appear interesting

Prince Harry has been told to film himself bickering with wife Meghan Markle if he wants to appear interesting to the US public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, were reportedly chased by paparazzi in NYC last week, however, the claim was soon refuted by NYC Mayor and the cab driver himself.

As the US public continued to slam the royal couple over their seemingly ‘outlandish’ claim, News AU’s Mary Madigan noted that the negative reaction must’ve come from a place where the public doesn’t find Harry and Meghan interesting enough to care about them.

Writing for News AU, the royal commentator said: “… When the couple released that statement about being chased down by paparazzi, it wasn’t met with concern. It was met with people rolling their eyes and questioning their version of events.”

“People are beginning to feel bitter that this man that basically does nothing is getting so much attention,” Madigan went on.

The expert then added that while reality stars like Kim Kardashian are always called out for ‘doing nothing’, they do ‘sell us their personal lives’ in an interesting manner, and suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan should do the same.

“If Harry started filming himself bickering with Meghan all the time and posting sexy photos on Instagram, I reckon we’d all be very interested again,” Madigan stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep claimed late last week that they were chased by paps for about two hours in what they called a ‘near catastrophic’ event.