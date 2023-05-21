How Kate Middleton has saved her marriage to Prince William?

The British tabloid press do not miss any chance to criticise Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton they would always find something to praise the future king and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are slammed even when they are receiving an award for their services to the less privileged.



Meghan and Harry's fell out of favor with the press after their decision to step down as working members of the British royal family.

In a latest interview, a royal author has praised Prince William for being treated by Kate Middleton as her fourth child.

Citing sources close to Kensington Palace, Tom Quinn, the author of :Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family" said like all marriages, Kate and William's marriage isn't perfect, but they know how to make it work.

Speaking to the publication, Tom Quinn said "Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums."



He was sharing his conversation with a Kensington Palace insider.

Quinn said the Princess of Wales Kate also knows exactly how to stop arguments from escalating.

The author said, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

He said "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."





