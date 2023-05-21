Meghan Markle reportedly lined up for Gayle King’s upcoming show ‘King Charles’

Meghan Markle is reportedly lined up for an upcoming weekly prime-time chat show called, King Charles.



According to Express UK, the series, which will air on CNN, is not named after the British monarch. The name is derived from co-hosts Gayle King – a close friend and wedding guest of Harry and Meghan – and basketball legend-turned-pundit Charles Barkley.

“Meghan is right at the top of their wanted list and Gayle and the show’s executives believe the duchess would guarantee an enormous launch audience,” a production source cited by the outlet revealed.

The insider added that King wants to be the first one to interview the Duchess of Sussex, 41, who has unveiled a “more serious image.”

The show, which was announced last month, will be a one-hour, live discussion programme and is set to air Wednesdays, reported Variety.

King vowed to host a show that offers “a good conversation without tearing other people down.” Barkley said the program would not try to emulate “clickbait” that journalism outlets are forced to publish in order to keep traffic numbers up to please advertisers.

“We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat’ — that’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general,” he said.

Chris Licht, CEO of CNN, shared that the show will start “in primetime beginning this fall and running into 2024.”

Royal experts have speculated that Meghan Markle has been plotting her Hollywood relaunch for some time. Royal commentator, Bronte Coy wrote in her piece for news.com.au. that Meghan’s “strategy suddenly became abundantly clear” after she skipped the coronation ceremony of King Charles.

Moreover, brand expert Nick Ede told MailOnline recently, “Meghan has cleverly circumnavigated herself away from the royal family and coronation scrutiny and got all eyes on her and what’s she’s doing next.”