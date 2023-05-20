Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on wedding to rapper

After months of speculation, Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has confirmed they had tied the knot.

The 45-year-old The Gold Digger hitmaker married the architectural designer with earlier this year at a private ceremony. The rumoured wedding came just two months after the Yeezy founder finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.



West and Censori had remained quiet on their marriage status, a video posted this weekend by a TikTok user saw Kanye's new wife referred the rapper as her ‘husband.’

The social media account user filmed a conversation with the Australian in a shop in Los Angeles and asked her for her number.

Censori is seen apologising that she wouldn’t be able to give him her deets because she was married.

In song Censori Overload, the star appeared to pay tribute to his ‘wife’, and even references marriage in the lyrics as he sings: ‘And The Bible said, I can’t have any more sex till marriage.’



West was married to ex wife Kim from 2014 until November 2022, and the former couple have kids North, nine, Saint, six, Chi, four, and Psalm, three, together. The 42-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier in 2022.