Meghan Markle’s welcoming the ‘Meghanaissance’: ‘There’s a chasm with Harry’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is starting her very own Meghanaissance after King Charles’ Coronation.



These claims and revelations about Meghan Markle have just come to light.

The associate editor for The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey, issued these revelations and claims.

She believes Meghan Markle is a woman who looks forward while Harry dwells on the past.”



Mr Tominey even referenced the “extraordinary events of this week” i.e. the ‘near catastrophic’ car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” and admitted that it seems to “expose a chasm between her desire for fame, and Harry’s quest for privacy.”

In the midst of her piece, she also addressed “much talk of a ‘Meghanaissance’.”

This is in light of the fact that Meghan Markle has often “appeared to bathe in the flashbulbs” especially when “she made her first official public appearance since the Coronation.”

There she told attendees, “You can be the visionary of your own life,” in a £1,500 gold Johanna Ortiz dress and £1,000 Tom Ford stilettos.