Katie Holmes announces mentoring Saudi female filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival

Katie Holmes has recently opened up about mentoring Saudi female filmmakers in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 18).



Deadline reported that the program is the second part of the AlUla Creates initiative to “nurture future generations of Saudi Arabian talent in the field of films, arts and fashion”.

Holmes will reportedly team up with Film AlUla to find out “three female Saudi directors” to mentor them for one year.

While commending the efforts of AlUla, Holmes said, “I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions. It therefore brings me great joy to be joining the Film ALULa Creates Program to support and enable female filmmakers from the region.”

“I can’t wait to experience the creativity these women have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Holmes made this announcement at the Cannes, where she was also joined by the ambassador for the AlUla Creates fashion mentorship Eva Herzigova and Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani.

For the unversed, AlUla Creates is overseen by Film AlUla, the organisation that oversees the “development of the world heritage site in North West Saudi Arabia into a film and TV production hub”.

