Joe Biden lands in Japan ahead of G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden arrives to attend the G7 Summit at the US Marine Corps base in Iwakuni on May 18, 2023. — AFP

US President, Joe Biden, on Thursday arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit to discuss the war in Ukraine and China's rising power and influence.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One said: "I think you will see, coming out of this summit, alignment and convergence around fundamental principles of our approach to the People's Republic of China."

While attending the G7 summit, Biden is expected to unite the G7 countries and raise pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine with their support.

Following the opening of the three-day summit, Biden spoke with the Japanese Prime Minister and host of the summit, Fumio Kishida.

At the historic Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Kishida will be welcoming the other G7 leaders on Friday, that include Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In the meeting, the G7 leaders will declare further sanctions against Russia and some measures against China.

The high-profile gathering of developed countries will also be attended by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Joe Biden (L) is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders´ Summit.— AFP

Other topics of discussion include nuclear disarmament, artificial intelligence, climate change, economic security and improved cooperation with developing countries, Al-Jazeera reports.

Although there are expectations to increase pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Japan and European countries seem reluctant to cut off trade with Russia and China as much as Washington requires from them.

Previously, according to a Financial Times report, Japan and European countries refused a US proposal that advised effectively banning Russian exports.

Recently, President Biden returned home early, after cancelling his visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea, to attend talks with Congress about increasing the US government's debt ceiling.