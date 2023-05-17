King Charles needs Princess Charlotte to ‘step up’ as Anne’s ‘spiritual Bolshie heir’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s alleged bid to ‘overshadow’ King Charles’ reign has sparked a converastion among experts who believe the Windsor’s should ‘mellow out’ and King Charles should ‘step it up’.



These warnings to the Prince and Princess of Wales has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shared her thoughts in a piece for News.com.au, and warned about ‘aggravating’ the King of England.



For those unversed, this warning has been issued in response to the amped up public appearances that have been lined up since the Coronation.

“William and Kate having their own “coronation-lite ceremony” and public moments runs the risk of “making their transparent PR grab seem that much more blatant.”

Ms Elser also went as far as to admit, “Already, they are teetering perilously close to looking predatory and disloyal.”

She even accused Prince William and Kate Middleton of not giving Charles even “a month to enjoy his post-coronation glow and to let Camilla catch up on The Diplomat?”

However, before concluding she did point out the ‘lackluster’ effort King Charles has been putting in since his ascension to the throne and admitted that “an ageing royal workforce opening cancer wards and talking about carbon credits is all very well-meaning but fails to register on the pomp scale.”

Thus, it is almost a given that “at some point, Buckingham Palace will need some sort of spectacle involving a fly-past and tiaras and Princess Charlotte proving to be Anne’s spiritual Bolshie heir.”