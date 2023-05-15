Ruth Wilson expresses his disappointment over ‘fickle’ Hollywood: Here’s why

Ruth Wilson has recently addressed Hollywood’s stance in the pre- and post- #MeToo era.
In a new interview with The Guardian, the Luther star elaborated on how the entertainment industry “had no moral backbone” after the sexual assault against former media mogul Harvey Weinstein started to emerge in 2017.
The outlet mentioned that these sexual abuse claims led to the #MeToo movement on social media. However, Ruth lashed out at the industry that turned a blind eye on people like Harvey mainly because of “Oscars”.
“To see the survival instinct. You realise how fickle that industry is. There's no moral backbone,” said the 41-year-old
The actress explained, “People were like, ‘We're going to have a meeting about how badly we've behaved and then we'll all be fine’. It blew my mind.”
“It made me understand a whole swathe of human behaviour. So many people don't really believe anything – only what makes them money,” stated Ruth.
Calling them “opportunists,” the actress pointed out that it “makes you learn about what you want, what's important”.
“Do you want to live in that world?” she added.
For the unversed, Ruth gained popularity with her character Alison Bailey in primetime show The Affair in 2014.
