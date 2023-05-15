'Scoop' trailer: Karishma Tanna's new crime thriller promises gripping plot

Netflix's Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'

Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime-thriller series Scoop has released its trailer, in which Karishma Tanna is portrayed as Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist who is accused of murdering a fellow journalist with aid from the underworld.



As the trailer begins, Jagruti and her team are seen rejoicing as she gets herself an interview with an underworld gangster named Nana who comes from the gang of Chhota Ratan.

Jagruti is a pragmatic journalist who has climbed the ladder of success fairly quickly and become the Deputy Bureau Chief of a newspaper in only seven years.

When another well known crime-journalist Jaideb Sen (Prosenjit Chatterjee) is murdered in broad daylight, Jagruti becomes a prime suspect and is thrown into jail when Chhota Rajan tells police that she was behind it all.

The case against Jagruti becomes so convincing that people believe she is the culprit, leaving her alone to fight to clear her name. But through it all, her family remains supportive of her.

The gripping crime thriller also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays her helpful friend and colleague, while Harman Baweja plays a police officer.

Written for the screens by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the drama is based on true events depicted in Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

