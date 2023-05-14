Tornado forces Trump to cancel rally, DeSantis makes headway in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump was forced to abruptly cancel a planned outdoor rally in the wake of a tornado watch issued in the area on Saturday.

The cancellation occurred on the same day that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a top potential challenger for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, engaged with voters in the state. Trump, who was still in Palm Beach, Florida, assured his followers on Truth Social that the rally would be rescheduled soon. Urging people to find shelter, he wrote, "Please Seek Shelter or Safe Haven!"

This unexpected turn of events averted what could have been a highly anticipated clash-of-the-titans weekend in the crucial state, which will host the nation's first primary contest next year.

Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis took advantage of the opportunity presented by Trump's canceled rally to connect with voters. Earlier in the day, he attended Iowa Republican Representative Randy Feenstra's annual family picnic event in Sioux Center, located in the western part of the state. The event allowed DeSantis to engage directly with voters and showcase his appeal as a potential presidential candidate. Later in the day, he was slated to headline a state party fundraising event in Cedar Rapids.

Political analysts weighed in on Trump's decision to schedule a rally on the same day as DeSantis' appearances. Craig Robinson, a seasoned Republican operative, described it as an attempt by Trump to divert attention away from DeSantis. Robinson suggested that Trump intended to "squash" the momentum and media coverage surrounding the Florida governor's campaign efforts. Despite Trump's attempt, DeSantis has been steadily gaining ground in the polls.

According to the Real Clear Politics average of national polling, Trump maintains a significant lead over DeSantis, with a margin of 31 percentage points. However, other candidates are registering in the single digits, highlighting the dominance of the two contenders. Iowa, a key state in the primary race, has seen limited polling so far. Republican insiders argue that DeSantis, who recently secured endorsements from 37 GOP state legislators, will have a golden opportunity to present his case to voters and demonstrate why he is a better choice than the current frontrunner.

As the battle for the Republican nomination intensifies, all eyes will be on these two influential figures as they compete for support in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.