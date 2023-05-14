Why are tropical cyclones so dangerous?

Tropical cyclones, widely known as hurricanes or typhoons, stand as nature's most devastating weather phenomena, capable of inflicting widespread destruction and loss of life. As Cyclone Mocha looms over Myanmar and Bangladesh, it becomes imperative to grasp the fundamental aspects of tropical cyclones and the perilous storm surges they bring. This article aims to provide key insights into these dangerous forces of nature and analyze their potential consequences.
Emerging from warm tropical waters, tropical cyclones manifest as intense low-pressure systems characterized by fierce winds concentrated near their core. With wind spans reaching hundreds of kilometres, they unleash torrential rainfall, triggering floods and causing extensive damage to both human settlements and infrastructure.
When tropical cyclones make landfall, they unleash a catastrophic phenomenon known as storm surges. Storm surges occur when the cyclone's powerful winds forcefully elevate sea levels. These surges can surge several meters above normal tide levels, leading to coastal inundation, severe flooding, and substantial erosion.
Several factors contribute to the magnitude of storm surges, including cyclone intensity, size, forward speed, and coastal topography. Geographic features like bays and estuaries can amplify the impact of surges. Understanding these factors is crucial for accurate prediction and the implementation of effective evacuation measures.
Bangladesh, a low-lying deltaic nation, remains highly vulnerable to tropical cyclones due to its coastal geography, high population density, and exposure to the Bay of Bengal. The region experiences a regular cyclone season from April to December, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructure damage. To minimize the impact on vulnerable communities, efforts such as improved evacuation procedures and the construction of coastal shelters have been implemented.
Climate change exacerbates the intensity of tropical cyclones and the accompanying storm surges. Global warming leads to rising sea surface temperatures and elevated sea levels, amplifying the destructive potential of these storms. Addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are vital steps in mitigating the risks posed by these extreme weather events.
Tropical cyclones and their associated storm surges pose severe threats to coastal regions, including Myanmar and Bangladesh, as Cyclone Mocha approaches. A comprehensive understanding of the characteristics and impacts of these phenomena is critical for effective disaster preparedness and response. Prioritizing climate change mitigation and investing in resilient infrastructure can help protect vulnerable communities from the devastating impacts of tropical cyclones and storm surges.
