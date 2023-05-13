King Charles ‘drawing in’ American followers with ‘modern monarchy’

King Charles has officially begun his new reign as he adopts new strategies to draw in new audiences.



Hello!’s Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and Royal Editor Emily Nash discussed the new approach on the latest episode of the publication’s A Right Royal Podcast, along with New York Times bestseller and royal fashion commentator, Elizabeth Holmes, via Express UK.

After the Coronation ceremony of King Charles and Camilla on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, the social media accounts of the Royal Family shared some behind the scenes from the historic event and of several other senior working royals.

This social media strategy seemed like a new way to interact with the public and reach audiences from beyond their borders.

“We’re seeing a lot of behind-the-scenes from this [the Coronation]. There’s a whole strategy,” noticed Nash. To which Caamano added, “I’m loving it. I am loving the reels, loving the photos — love it.”

Apart from the king and queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their own montage, showing sweet moments of the couple and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. And, they also shared insight to the weekend’s following events.

The royals were seen prepping for the concert that followed the day after the ceremony. It showed Prince William practising for his speech and then a subsequent video showed footage from the concert.

Holmes noted that the royal made a consistent presence on social media. “It’s just beautiful. And again, for American followers — a lot of whom are here but a lot of people are watching from afar — it’s just a way to draw you in. It’s so personal and feels so intimate.”

Concurring with Holmes, Caamano stated that the strategy is “very clever.”

Holmes also commented on the unique image that was taken by Chris Jackson, which captured the balcony from behind the crown.

Holmes described the photo as a “very affirming visual for the monarchy”. Noting the increasing questions surrounding “the role of a modern monarchy,” she added that “it says it all in one picture and you can imagine that picture in books for decades to come.”