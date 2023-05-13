Trump repeats false claims of rigged election on CNN town hall

Former President Donald Trump participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Kaitlan Collins at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10. cnn.com

Former US President Donald Trump's recent appearance on CNN triggered widespread criticism as he aired falsehoods and insults during a prime-time "town hall" event.

CNN defended its decision, stating that it aimed to hold powerful individuals accountable, but critics argued that it provided Trump with a platform to spread debunked claims, attack a sexual abuse victim, and praise the Capitol rioters.

Trump repeated his false claim of a rigged 2020 election and said that he would pardon his supporters involved in the violent attack on Congress if reelected. He also insulted a sexual abuse lawsuit winner, drawing further condemnation.

The event, watched by over three million people, featured Trump answering questions from registered Republicans and undeclared voters, with anchor Kaitlan Collins moderating. Collins challenged Trump on his false claims, but he frequently spoke over her, disregarding fact-checking attempts.

Criticism came from both Democrats and media observers, questioning the value of giving Trump a platform for spreading disinformation.

This event reignited debates on how media organisations should cover Trump, considering his history of falsehoods and inflammatory remarks. Some argued that allowing people to form independent judgments was essential, while others believed that CNN's decision to air the event without thorough fact-checking undermined responsible journalism.

The situation highlighted the challenges faced by media outlets in debunking Trump's frequent falsehoods, even with increased fact-checking efforts since his election in 2016.

The episode served as a reminder of the contentious relationship between Trump and CNN, as it was his first appearance on the network since 2016 when he regularly labeled it as "fake news."

The New York Times described the broadcast as a preview of future political coverage.

While opinions varied on how to approach Trump's coverage, the consensus was that his tendency to spread misinformation presented significant challenges for media organisations.

Critics emphasised the need for responsible journalism and thorough fact-checking to counter his falsehoods, recognising the potential impact of amplifying daily lies from a former president.