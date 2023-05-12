Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff supports her during ‘Sanctuary’ premiere

The producer and actress have been linked together romantically since 2021

Actress Margaret Qualley’s fiance and music producer Jack Antonoff came to support the former during the premiere of her new film Sanctuary which was held at Metrograph. Margaret looked absolutely stunning in a dark gown with a floral top.



She's the daughter of fellow actress Andie MacDowell as well as Paul Qualley. She initially gained attention for her role in the Quentin Tarantino film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Antonoff donned a simple black button-up paired with blue pants and chunky dark boots. Antonoff, who is well known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde, also carried a white tote bag.

The producer and actress have been linked together romantically since 2021, although they did not confirm that they were dating until they announced their engagement in 2022.

The pair went out on a double date with Antonoff’s close friend and singer Taylor Swift and Matt Healy from The 1975 earlier in the day. The outing comes after Taylor's surprising breakup with her long-term beau Joe Alwyn.

Sources told Page Six that they could be seen in the lounge holding hands and cuddling up together.