Impatient Hareem Shah appeals to Maryam Nawaz for internet restoration

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah (left) and PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz. — Instagram/Twitter/@hareem.shah_official_account/@SaniaaAshiq

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah on Friday lost her patience after the internet services remained suspended for the fourth day due to protests across Pakistan after former premier Imran Khan's arrest.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 following protests that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was taken into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Enraged PTI supporters resorted to violence attacking military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, while the demonstrations also led to the death of at least nine people.



Taking to Twitter, Hareem replied to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's tweet, requesting her to restore the internet services.

"Maryam Bibi, restore the internet for God's sake. My patience is running thin," wrote the TikTok star.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the internet services in the country will remain suspended till the people who burned the houses and caused damage to public property are caught.

"Many of these vandals have been identified and their arrests might take some time, till then, the internet services will remain shut," said the interior minister while speaking to Geo News.

“There are many people who used these services legally and they are the ones losing out so we have to keep that under surveillance,” Sanaullah said.

He said that the people who caused damage to the buildings during the protests connected with each on social media.

“Their entire work is done on the internet including the planning and the abuse, all of it is done on social media," said Sanaullah.