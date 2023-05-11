Trump slams Mike Pence, reiterates rigging allegations at CNN Town Hall

Former US president Donald Trump. — AFP/File

Former US president Donald Trump reiterated his 2020 election rigging allegations as he appeared on a CNN Town Hall Wednesday night.

During the show, he criticised former vice president Mike Pence for not overturning the election, called E Jean Carroll a "whack job" and reiterated that the 2020 elections were rigged.

"No, because he did something wrong. He should have put the votes back to the state legislature," Trump said, while inaccurately stressing that the former vice president had the legal authority to reject some states’ electoral votes.

Trump underlined during his appearance at CNN Town Hall that he did not know E Jean Carroll nor he meet her, adding that “I have no idea who she is.” Trump also brushed aside the possible loss of female voters after the verdict.

The audience supported Trump's views as they were laughing at his jokes and dismissive remarks about Carroll.

On Tuesday, a New York jury declared Trump had abused advice columnist Carroll 27 years earlier and ordered the 76-year-old to pay her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims.

Trump also kept up his habit of calling names.

According to Trump, Democratic former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi is “a crazy woman”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential primary rival, is "DeSantimonious."

Pence is "the human conveyor belt." The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Babbitt is a "thug".

And when Collins pressed Trump about documents he took from the White House, he said: "You're a nasty person."

CNN had been under fire for inviting Trump to Town Hall as people feared that he would reiterate and spread the lies and misinformation which led to the Capitol Hill incident.

"CNN should be ashamed of themselves," progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter, writing further that “they have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host."

However, a CNN spokesperson said in a defence: "Our job, despite his unique circumstances, is to do what we do best. Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold him accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices. That is our role and our responsibility.”

After the CNN Town Hall, US President Joe Biden tweeted: "It's simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that?"