Meghan Markle ghosted Millie Mackintosh

Meghan Markle has been accused of ghosting her friend Millie Mackintosh once the news came out about her and Harry's relationship.
According to Millie, she sent Meghan a message to check in on her and got an abrupt message back which suggested the Suit's actress didn't want to talk to her.
The makeup artist is not sure why Meghan Markle ghosted her. She speculated it might be because Meghan was now royalty and didn’t want to be associated with a "Made In Chelsea" reality star.
According to reports, Millie has never met Prince Harry so the press rumors that she’d introduced them or was helping them plan their wedding are incorrect.
She said Meghan was really fun and the last time she saw her they were drinking rose and margaritas.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018. They decided to step down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California in 2020 with their son Archie.
The royal couple welcomed their second child in the United States and named her after Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged ever since Harry wrote his explosive memoir ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle and Prince William went to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home to make peace after a fight
Prince William and Kate Middleton are proud parents to their three children as they rose to the occasion
Prince Harry reported went to the Buckingham Palace for half an hour before catching flight back to California
Future King Prince William should offer an olive branch to his brother Prince Harry
Prince George was one of the Pages of Honour at the Coronation of King Charles III