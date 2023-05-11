Prince Harry’s former girlfriend reacts to Princess Eugenie’s latest photos

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has expressed her sincere feelings for her friend Princess Eugenie.



Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank, took to Instagram and shared her latest photos from coronation concert with sister Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson.

She posted the pictures with caption, “Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen.”

Eugenie further said, “The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service.”

Thousands of fans and friends including Cressida Bonas have reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.

Cressida dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry and Cressida split in 2014, however, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.