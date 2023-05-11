Prince George to become Britain's ‘Lonely King’ because of King Charles

Royal experts have just issued a dire warning about the fate of Prince George, once he formally ascends to the throne.

This warning and admission has been brought to light by royal journalist Angela Mollard.

She warns, “There’s a glaring problem with the new look Brand Windsor. Excluding the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the average age of the remaining eight is 77.”

“Indeed, the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy is 88 while the Duke of Kent is 87.”

“The new King wants a 'slimmed down' monarchy but looking at this image, he could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy if the older generation, including himself and the Queen, become ill or infirm, leaving Kate and William to do it all.”