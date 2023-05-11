Will Poulter recalls being mistaken for 'Sid' from 'Toy Story'

Will Poulter revealed that a stranger in LA once stopped him and asked him if he was in 'Toy Story'

Will Poulter has revealed that a stranger mistook him for Sid from Toy Story when he was in Los Angeles

Speaking to GQ Hype, the the 30-year-old said, “A guy at a urinal in LA last week turned to me and said, ‘You’re in Toy Story, right?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated."

“I don’t want to be rude. I also appreciate there’s a meme going round of me – I dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven’t helped my case. But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live action," the Midsommar actor quipped.

Poulter was for years the center of a joke that he resembled Andy’s troubled neighbour who troubles toys in the Pixar film.

In 2017, the Narnia star raised awareness against bullying by sporting the character's dress at Halloween.

Poulter recently starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which critics hailed as one of the best Marvel movies in years.