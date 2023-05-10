Singer Sia marries boyfriend Dan Bernard in intimate wedding

Singer Sia married her longtime boyfriend Dan Bernard in an intimate Portofino wedding

Grammy-nominated singer Sia, who is known for hits like Chandelier and Titanium, reportedly got married to her boyfriend, Dan Bernard, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

The couple exchanged vows and rings in the presence of just six people, including themselves, according to People Magazine.

Photos released by the magazine show the 47-year-old, wearing a dusty-pink lace mermaid gown with buttons along the chest and sleeves, a slicked-back bun, and a veil instead of her signature platinum-blond wig.

Bernard, on the other hand, wore a baby-blue suit instead of a traditional tuxedo.

The wedding took place at Dolce & Gabbana's Villa Olivetta, which Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also chose for their wedding in May 2022.

News of Sia's nuptials may come as a surprise to many, as the singer keeps much of her private life off social media and has shared a photo of Bernard on Instagram only once, in October 2022.

Sia rose to fame in 2011 with her vocals on DJ David Guetta's Titanium and later lent her talents to Rihanna's Diamonds. Her album 1000 Forms of Fear, released in 2015, included hits like Chandelier and Elastic Heart.

Sia is also known for her collaborations with Maddie Ziegler, a former Dance Moms participant, including her controversial directorial debut feature Music, which faced backlash for casting Ziegler, who is not autistic, as a nonverbal autistic teen.