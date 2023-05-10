King Charles’ Coronation marked ‘beginning of the end’ of ties with Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s attendance to his father, King Charles’ Coronation may have signified the end of their family ties rather than a truce, per a royal expert.

True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, that even was “the beginning of the end of the Sussex’s interaction with the royal family.”

During the coronation, which took place on Saturday, May 6th, at Westminster Abbey, “It felt like Harry and Meghan were just sort of a sidebar to all of this,” Bullen explained, pointing out that the ceremony “was absolutely history [and signified] the future.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, attended the crowning ceremony alone as his wife, Meghan Markle remained in their Montecito home along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Seated in the third row, Harry did not interact with his father or brother, William, during the ceremony. “It felt like the family had sort of put a line in the ground and [said], ‘Right, we are moving forward,’” Bullen noted.

“There seems to be no reason for him to come back to London anytime soon,” pointing out that there doesn’t appear to be any upcoming royal event in London that would require his attendance.

As for Meghan, Bullen believes that the Duchess of Sussex is “showing no interest in coming back.”