Shraddha Kapoor chops off her hair, fans speculate transformation for new film

Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in 'Stree 2' with Rajkumar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor's has chopped off her hair, fans are left curious if it is for a new film.

Shraddha shared two pictures in which she looked super cute wearing a pink t-shirt with light blue denim jeans. She wore a pair of coloured sneakers and held a cup in her hand while posing for the camera flashing her million-dollar smile.

The Ek Villain actress added a quirky caption to her post, wrote: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.”

As soon she dropped her latest photos, fans immediately rushed to the comment section praising her new look. Most of the fans are curious to know if Shraddha shared these pictures hinting towards a new project.

On social media user wrote: “Is this new look for a new project?” meanwhile, another fan commented: “Spy movie loading. Tell us the movie name.”

On the other hand, some fans are also gaining inspiration from the new haircut. One fan commented: “Loving the new haircut. Feeling to do the same.”

Shraddha Kapoor has delivered some super hit films at the box office namely, Aashiqui 2, Stree and recently, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. At present, the actress is gearing up to shoot for Stree 2 with Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, reports News 18.