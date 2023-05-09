BTS’ Jimin to release OST for ‘Fast X’ in collaboration with Kodak Black and more

The song will be titled 'Angel Pt.1' and will be released on May 18th

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS will be releasing an OST for the upcoming Fast X film in collaboration with Kodak Black, Muni Long, NLE Choppa and JVKE. The song will be titled Angel Pt.1 and will be released on May 18th.

BTS will also be, as a group, singing the theme song for the upcoming 3D animated film Bastions.

Jimin came out with his first solo album named Face on March 24th and broke several records only a few hours after release. His pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 gained attention for its unique sound meanwhile his title track Like Crazy made history on the UK Charts with its emotional lyrics.

He also became the first-ever Korean soloist to have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Like Crazy as well as the first member to do so from his group BTS. For the Billboard 200, he debuted at No. 2 with Face.

The title track went on to sell around 254,000 song downloads plus CD Singles, also bringing in 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions only in his first week.