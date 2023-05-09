Pulitzer Prizes highlight exceptional coverage of Ukraine conflict. AFP/File



The 2023 Pulitzer Prizes have been announced in New York, and the coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war took center stage.

The New York Times was awarded the international reporting prize for its fearless coverage of the conflict, which included an extensive investigation into Ukrainian deaths in Bucha. The Pulitzer Prize board lauded the Times for its unflinching approach to reporting the truth.

The Associated Press was honoured with the public service award, the most coveted of all Pulitzer Prizes, for its courageous reporting on the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The Russian troops captured the city a year ago, and the AP's reporting on the conflict earned it the recognition it deserved. The agency also received the breaking news photography prize for its unique and urgent images during the first weeks of the conflict.

The Los Angeles Times was recognized for its breaking news reporting on a secretly recorded conversation between local council members that contained racist comments. The paper's work was a timely reminder of the importance of holding public officials accountable for their actions.

The Wall Street Journal was awarded the investigative reporting prize for its coverage of the financial conflicts of interest among federal officials at 50 government agencies. The stories exposed how these officials had put their own interests above those of the public.

AL.com, a news outlet in Alabama, took home two prizes. It won the local reporting award for its expose on how a local police force preyed on residents to inflate its revenue. The outlet also won the commentary accolade.

The 2023 Pulitzer Prizes have recognised the outstanding work of journalism over the past year. The award-winning work underscores the importance of truth-telling, accountability, and the role of the press in holding those in power to account.