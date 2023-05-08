Royal family attends street parties, big lunch ahead of Coronation concert

In celebrations of King Charles III's coronation, thousands of street parties and lunches took place on Sunday ahead of a star-studded concert.

Kate Middleton Prince William and other senior members of the royal family attended community events during the day before seeing Katy Perry and Take That perform at Windsor Castle in the night.



All the royals mingled with the people who were enjoying their Coronation Big Lunch.



Royal family shared series of photos to their official social media accounts to mark the events, captioning: "Wonderful to see so many people out enjoying their Coronation Big Lunch today!"



The Prince and Princess of Wales led the celebrations as they surprised fans at a Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor.



Coronation Big Lunch: Royal family attends street parties in celebrations

Prince Edward and Sophie, who became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March, headed to a Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attended the street parties in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Prince Andre and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, also joined a Big Lunch in Windsor.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted Big Lunch at Downing Street for community figures, Ukrainian families and youth groups. As per reports, some 50,000 Coronation lunches are expected to take place on Sunday in the UK and across the world to mark the King's coronation

The monarch, 74, and his wife Queen Camilla, 75, also issued a message on social media about the day's events: "Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone."