Prince Louis will be attending the coronation of King Charles, rehearsals reveal

Prince Louis will be attending his grandfather, King Charles’ Coronation after all, after it was speculated that the five-year-old will skip the event.

According to news reports, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton was spotted during the ceremony’s dress rehearsal at Westminster Abbey in London early Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023.

He arrived to the venue with his father, Prince William, and his brother, Prince George. His mother, Princess of Wales, and sister, Princess Charlotte, were also spotted, per Page Six.

During the car ride, Louis looked away from the cameras and did not exhibit any of his signature silly antics.

Louis, who is fourth in the line of succession, infamously made headlines in June 2022 for the funny faces he made on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The young royal was also seen covering his ears during the Trooping the Colour flypast and yelling in frustration. Moreover, three days later, he was seen sticking his tongue out at his mom at the pageant.

Due to his antics, the Louis’ attendance at the historic ceremony was still in question.

Last month, according to a palace source cited by Page Six, the young prince was not to attend the ceremony due to his behaviour at past events. The insider added, before Louis celebrated his fifth birthday, “He’s only 4, after all.”

The palace source told the outlet that Louis’ older sister, Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance.



However, official Kensington Palace spokesperson told Page Six, “The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis’ attendance closer to the time.”

Charlotte has been extremely well-behaved during public outings, with the eight-year-old correcting both of her brothers on multiple occasions.