Priyanka Chopra shares 'what she went through after returning from USA at the age of 16'

Priyanka recently made her appearance at MET Gala 2023 with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares what she went through after she returned to her home country India from the USA at the age of 16.

In her latest interview, Priyanka recalled how her father went all paranoid when a boy jumped onto her balcony one night.

She added: "My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out that was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. "

"When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home."

The Quantico star shared that when the incident happened, she got scared and went to her dad who, without taking much time, told her the next day: "That’s it, you’re gonna need rules."He asked her to wear loose clothes, mainly Indian dresses. Priyanka also had a personal driver at that time to take her everywhere.

Nick Jonas' wife stated: "I didn't understand the gravity of it. I thought I was invincible. I think about it now. How did I get away with this (expletive) that I did? I feel so bad for my dad."

