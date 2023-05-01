Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: New claims made about their relations

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘irritated’ and concerned about her sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s obsession with money.



The claim has been made by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

Speaking to Sky News, Esther Krakue said, “It’s clear that she’s very concerned about her reputation and how that can be monetised in terms of actual media dollars and getting all these deals with Netflix.”

Esther's remarks came amid reports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in talks with Netflix to film a documentary in South Africa.

The couple are rumoured to star in the new documentary showcasing humanitarian efforts.

The new project is reportedly part of their $100 million deal with the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle and Harry had also released their docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ on Netflix last December.

The relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton has been frosty.

According to royal expert and author Tessa Dunlop, even before Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate were “clearly not that close.”