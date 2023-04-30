Aryan Khan gets trolled for launching 'overpriced' products in his new brand

Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices

Aryan Khan is under attack of social media users ever since he has launched his own brand. The brand is being trolled due to overpricing of the products.

The brand, which is called 'Nirvaan', offers a range of premium clothing items, including T-shirts, hoodies, and jackets, with prices ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 15,000. The brand's website claims that the clothes are made from high-quality materials and are designed to cater to the fashion needs of "modern millennials."

However, social media users have not taken kindly to the brand's exorbitant prices, with many calling out Aryan Khan for his apparent lack of awareness about the economic realities of the country. Many have criticized the brand for being out of touch with the average Indian consumer and for promoting a culture of elitism and excess.

Several memes and jokes have also been shared online, poking fun at the brand's prices and its target audience. Some have compared the prices of Nirvaan's clothes to the cost of a month's worth of groceries or a year's worth of college tuition.