 
close
Saturday April 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Royals

Prince Harry ‘looked on dumbly’ as Meghan Markle ‘mocked’ his late grandmother

Experts bash Prince Harry for ‘looking dumbly’ while Meghan Markle ‘mocked’ his late grandmother

By Web Desk
April 29, 2023

Meghan Markle’s mockery’ of the late Queen Elizabeth has caused a major uproar among fans yet again.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “In the Harry & Meghan Netflix reality show — excuse me, docuseries — Meghan had the temerity to insult the late Queen, comparing their first meeting to something hick Americans would understand, ‘Medieval Times, dinner and a tournament.'’

“She then theatrically mocked what it was to curtsy to Her Majesty, her pained husband looking on dumbly.” 