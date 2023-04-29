Prince Harry ‘looked on dumbly’ as Meghan Markle ‘mocked’ his late grandmother

Meghan Markle’s mockery’ of the late Queen Elizabeth has caused a major uproar among fans yet again.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.
Callahan started the chat off by saying, “In the Harry & Meghan Netflix reality show — excuse me, docuseries — Meghan had the temerity to insult the late Queen, comparing their first meeting to something hick Americans would understand, ‘Medieval Times, dinner and a tournament.'’
“She then theatrically mocked what it was to curtsy to Her Majesty, her pained husband looking on dumbly.”
In 2019, Prince William was rumoured to be having an affair with model Rose Hanbury
Experts believe Kate Middleton is growing concerned with the reconciliation bid and wants to keep everything private
Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. sits for an interview ahead of King Charles' coronation
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘nothing short of a ‘Duchess of Endless Despair and Grievance’
The Anointing Screen was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and brought to life through both hand and digital...
Experts believe Prince Harry’s bull-in-a-china-shop attitude may become thing that pushes Meghan Markle into ‘deep...