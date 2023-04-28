Babar Azam uses these social media platforms the most

Babar Azam, a flamboyant batter and the all-format captain of the Pakistani team, has revealed that he uses Twitter and Instagram the most.
The Pakistani skipper, who is ranked among the world's top batters, boasts massive social media following — 4.6 million on Twitter, 3.9 million Facebook, and 3.4 million Instagram.
Recently, when the blue ticks of legacy verified accounts were removed, Babar's verified was also revoked on Twitter, but it was later restored.
In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, host Urooj Mumtaz conducted a rapid-fire round with the skipper, in which she asked several questions.
Toothbrush
Alhamdulillah, I don't need any. I am happy as is.
All are good friends, but I am closer to Shadab Khan, Imam Ul Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan as we played together for almost seven years.
Pasta, stake, and sushi.
I don't speak much on the phone. I think it's a useless thing [talking on the phone].
I love to listen to songs. There aren't any top three; I have all genres of songs on my phone. Romantic, sad. I sometimes hear a song for a week.
Street cricket as I played on the street for quite some time.
I'll take my family along with me when I go to play for franchises.
New Zealand.
Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's top-order batter, hit a much-needed century in the first ODI against New Zealand
Babar Azam completes his 12,000 runs in international cricket
Pelé, who passed away at age of 82 in December last year, was the only player to have won World Cup three times
The contracts will make the English players employees of Indian franchises rather than the ECB or English counties
Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals as City closed in on retaining their English crown with just seven games remaining
Ronaldo seeks to stay in Europe and had attempted to secure a return to Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United in...