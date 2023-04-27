Manoj Bajpayee Shares Beautiful Family Picture With Wife Shabana and Daughter

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been taking some time off from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his family. The "Family Man" star recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful family picture featuring his wife Shabana and their daughter.
In the picture, Manoj can be seen smiling ear to ear while holding his daughter in his arms, while his wife Shabana can be seen standing beside him. The trio looks happy and content, with Manoj captioning the picture "Blessed."
Fans of the actor have been showering the post with love and admiration, with many commenting on how beautiful his family is. The actor is known to be a private person and rarely shares pictures of his family on social media, making this post all the more special for his fans.
Manoj Bajpayee has been busy with several projects, including the upcoming movie "Despatch" and the second season of his hit web series "The Family Man." The actor has been praised for his nuanced performances and is known for his versatility in playing a range of characters.
