Drew Barrymore bonded with Madison Beer over mental health issues, suicide attempts

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on April 26, the Reckless singer addressed how she thought about giving up her life at one time.

“I feel like I was sort of putting on this façade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset,” disclosed the singer-songwriter.

Elaborating on how she wanted to end her life, Beer told Barrymore, “It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn’t until I ended up actually making an attempt. It was, thankfully, obviously unsuccessful.”

“I don’t know, it just all became too much. I wasn't successful and I want to do something with that. I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and, what am I gonna do now? What does that mean?” explained the Selfish singer.

The Never Been Kissed star revealed that she could relate to Beer as she also attempted to “end her life twice”.



“Everybody struggles, so I related on levels that are difficult to talk about and I want to thank you because you’re discussing stuff right now that I want to make you feel safe about because I've been there,” remarked Barrymore.

Beer pointed out that she began healing her “inner child” adding, “I went on a couple mental health retreats. I did therapy every single day of the week. I started to love myself the same way I try to love other people.”

Barrymore applauded Beer for coming out of darkest moment in her life by seeking help and not giving in to her whims.