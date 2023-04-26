Prince Harry ‘doesn’t wanna be around family’ at the Coronation

Experts believe Prince Harry wants the Firm ‘no where near him’ during his time in the UK for the Coronation.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.
He shared everything during an interview with GB News.
Mr Burell started this chat off by admitting that Prince Harry doesn’t seem to want to “spend much time around” his family.
“It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there," he admitted.
“His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”
“But Harry is not going to hang around. He doesn't want to spend much time around them.”
“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsor.”
Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at King Charles’ Coronation while Meghan remains in California
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's closest royal ally Princess Eugenie was spotted with their fiercest critic, Piers Morgan
Queen Camilla is being praised for inviting her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles to Charles' coronation
King Charles’ chocolate sculpture was made in the span of four weeks by an expert team of chocolatiers
Reports about Prince Harry to be seated in the 10th row behind Royal family are not true, source
Prince Harry is rumored to have agreed to the Coronation for a shocking reason