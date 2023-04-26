Meghan and Harry treated liked celebrities at NBA game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were treated like celebrities as they had a date night at an NBA game.

But the royal fans continued to haunt the couple in the comments section of NBA's Instagram account where one of the couple video was posted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies during a playoff game at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday — including the moment they were shown on the overhead jumbotron.

In video footage released by the NBA, the royal couple seemed happy to play along with their kiss cam moment, with Meghan, 41, happily smiling at Harry, 38, as their faces were shown to a 20,000 crowd including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler.

One of the couple's video was shared on NBA's Instagram account with hashtag #NBACelebRow.

The clip, however, had only less than 100,000 views in 17 hours.



