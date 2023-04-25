Heavy rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi

Motorcyclists passing through rainwater accumulated on a road in Korangi area of Karachi on July 9, 2022. Photo: APP

The country is expected to receive showers from April 27-28 under the influence of a strong weather system, forecast eminent meteorologist Jawad Memon on Tuesday.

The weatherman said that the rain-bearing system is likely to prevail till May 6-7. “Heavy to very heavy falls are expected in 80-90% area of Sindh [including Karachi] during the period,” he added.

Parts of Sindh are likely to experience heavy showers with thunderstorms and lightning from April 27 to May 7, he forecast, adding that hailstorms may hit isolated areas in the province.

He added that most parts of the country are likely to witness clear skies and dry weather during the next few days. "That is why the plains of Sindh and Punjab will be under the grip of hot weather with as much as 40-44°C."

He further said that the intensity of the weather will reduce after a few days as the rain-producing system could form in the coastal areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), however, said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while the central and southern parts are likely to witness hot weather during the next 12 hours.

The hot and dry weather will persist in Sindh, including Karachi, till April 27, during which the mercury is likely to shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius to 42°C degrees.

As per the Met department, the highest temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celcius in Karachi, while to lowest was recorded at -1°C in Leh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the mercury shot up to 13°C in Islamabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad, 20°C in Lahore, 18°C in Peshawar, and 8°C in Gilgit.