K-pop girl group Billlie officially ends comeback promotions

K-pop group Billlie has officially ended promotions for their comeback and their agency Mystic Story has also shared an update on their upcoming activities. They released the statement announcing the news on their fan cafe.

“Hello. This is Mystic Story.

We would like to inform you that Billlie’s “the Billage of perception: chapter three” music show activities have ended as of April 24.

The April 26 “Show Champion” MC schedule will be carried out by Tsuki, and the upcoming fan signing event will be held with the six members Haram, Haruna, Sheon, Siyoon, Suhyeon, and Tsuki.

Details will be announced individually to the [fan sign] winners through each album selling website, so please kindly refer to them.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to fans who showed great support and love while promoting Billlie’s fourth mini album.

Thank you.”