Kate Middleton finally reacts to rumours about fourth child

Kate Middleton reacts to rumours about fourth child

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly ruled out having baby number four amid rumours she is pregnant with another child.



Kate Middleton made comments about fourth child during her surprise visit to a baby bank on Monday.

According to a report by Mirror UK, as Prince William’s sweetheart sorted through the clothes, Baby Bank CEO told the Princess that many people feel broody when they see how tiny they are.

Reacting to this, Kate Middleton said: "Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again."

The Princess further said: "I've been there and done that."

Kate Middleton visited The Baby Bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need from Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.