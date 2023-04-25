Prince Harry wonders if Prince William 'walk behind his coffin' after death

 
Tuesday April 25, 2023
By Web Desk
April 25, 2023
Prince Harry admits to imagining a scenario of his passing ahead of going to Afghanistan.  

Writing in his book ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was relieved he would die a heroic death in the Asian region.

Harry pens: “If I die in Afghanistan, I thought, at least I’ll never have to see another fake headline, read another shameful lie about myself. I thought a lot on that flight about dying. What would it mean? Did I care? I tried to picture my funeral. Would it be a state funeral? Private?”

Harry adds: “I tried to imagine the headlines: Bye, Harry. How would I be remembered by history? For the headlines? Or for who I actually was? Would Willy walk behind my coffin? Would Grandpa and Pa?”