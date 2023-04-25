Pakistani-born Canadian author Tarek Fatah dies at 73. -Twitter@AnirudhCh08

Canada-based columnist, author, and social media personality of Pakistani origin Tarek Fatah breathed his last on Monday due to cancer.



The unfortunate news was broken by his daughter Natasha Fatah in a tweet.

Natasha tweeted: "Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023."

Fateh was born in Karachi in 1949; however, he called himself an "Indian born in Pakistan". The journalist, according to his public profile, was an advocate of freedom of liberation and opposed oppression.

He relocated to Canada in the 1980s where he worked as a political activist, journalist, and television broadcaster. He also wrote multiple books.

After the news of his demise, several famous personalities conveyed their condolences and sorrow.

Former Pakistan ambassador to US Husain Haqqani took to Twitter and wrote: "Saddened by the passing of Tarek Fatah, whom I first met in 1972. His death ends half a century of rigorous debate, vehement disagreements, sharing of knowledge & ideas, and much laughter & friendship rare in an era when people do not know how combine these things."

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher also expressed his regret at the news: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of my friend, a true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind-hearted man.

His courage was infectious! His laughter was pure. We met on many occasions. But visiting his home in Toronto & spending an afternoon with him over some delicious food and amazing stories was so special. My condolences to his family & friends!"



